Restaurant inspections for March 29-April 13, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Cumberland Trace Elementary School, 2464 Cumberland Trace Road, 95.
Alvaton Express, 10053 Alvaton Road, 97.
Rich Pond Elementary School, 530 Rich Pond Road, 100.
Texas Roadhouse, 3553 Nell O’Bryan Court, 100.
Warren East High School, 6867 Louisville Road, 100.
Providence Coffee House and Marketplace, 3031 Nashville Road, 96.
Mi Pueblo Viejo, 2323 Nashville Road, 100.
The Great Wall, 2710 Nashville Road, follow-up required because there were no written procedures for using time as a public health control, 88.
Papa John’s Pizza, 1922 Russellville Road, follow-up required because glass cleaner placed with individual barbecue containers for orders, 95.
Munchies, 3058 Graham Drive, 100.
Subway, 3521 Dahlia Court, 98.
231 Food Mart, 1823 Morgantown Road, follow-up required because multiple canned items were out of date and/or dented, 98.
Olympic Bar and Restaurant, 166 St. Charles St., 99.
Huck’s Convenient Store, 306 Morgantown Road, 96.
Crossroads Express, 1851 Scottsville Road, 96.
Pizza Hut, 164 Iron Skillet Court, 100.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 1832 Cave Mill Road, 100.
AFC Sushi at Kroger, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 99.
Bowling Green Ballpark, 1st Base, 300 Eighth Ave., follow-up required because the hot water generation/distribution system was not sufficient to meet peak hot water demands, 94.
Bowling Green Ballpark, Home Plate, 300 Eighth Ave., follow-up required because there were unlabeled chemical bottles, 94.
Bowling Green Ballpark, 3rd Base, 300 Eighth Ave., 98.
Bowling Green Ballpark Restaurant, 300 Eighth Ave., follow-up required because there was no water available to the front handwashing sink, 95.
Starbucks, 617 Hennessy Way, 100.
La Guadalopana, 433 Woodford St., 100.
Gina Lynn’s, 2508 Russellville Road, 99.
Gordon Food Service Store, 2205 Gary Farms Blvd., 100.
Horizon PACE, 1110 Wilkinson Trace, Suite 101/102, 100.
India Oven Restaurant, 1755 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature (lack of food items being covered during non use contributing to temperature variance), 95.
The Medical Center, 250 Park St., 100.
Minit Mart, 3411 Louisville Road, 100.
Cue Time, 532 Three Springs Road, 100.
Target, 160 American Ave., 100.
Kyoto Diner, 2800 Scottsville Road, Suite 4, 95.
Los Volcanes Mexican Restaurant, 3068 Old Morgantown Road, 98.
Samurai Sushi and Steak, 2718 Scottsville Road, 94.
Captain D’s, 1626 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because improper ice baths used for tartar sauces by drive-thru as well as for lemon slices by soda machine, 94.
Aramark-Carroll Knicely Conference Center, 2355 Nashville Road, 100.
Dublin’s Irish Pub, 904 State St., 97.
Mi Cocina, 14 West 12th Ave., 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.