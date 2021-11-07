Restaurant inspections for Oct. 8-Nov. 4, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Mariah’s, 360 E. Eighth Ave., 98.
Indian Hills Country Club, 200 Indian Hills Drive, 100.
Kroger, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Kroger (Starbucks), 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Taqueria Birrieria Jalisco, 509 Makenzie Ave., follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized; no chlorine-based or ammonia-based sanitizer available and no sanitizer bucket available; cold-holding potentially hazardous food at 50 degrees (potentially hazardous food should be maintained at 41 degrees or below); and potentially hazardous food not maintained at 135 degrees or above (hot food left next to and in three-compartment sink at 90 degrees), 85.
Bowling Green High School, 1801 Rockingham Lane, 100.
Bundles of Joy, 543 Second Ave., 96.
Garcia’s Grill, 1689 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because hands were not washed properly; and food and/or ice was adulterated or contaminated (personal water bottle was stored in ice machine, ice was immediately discarded), 89.
Dishman McGinnis Elementary School, 375 Glen Lily Road, 100.
Phresh Taste LLC, 421 Scott Way, 100.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 1777 Campbell Lane, 100.
El Mazatlan, 2435 Nashville Road, 99.
Pizza Hut, 2450 Nashville Road, 100.
Potter Gray Elementary School, 610 Wakefield Drive, 100.
Fifth Street Diner, 430 Center St., 90.
The Olive Garden, 3220 Scottsville Road, 100.
William N. Natcher Elementary School, 1434 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Top Hat Cabaret, 2545 Louisville Road, 100.
Carroll Knicely Conference Center (Aramark), 2355 Nashville Road, 99.
Burger & Bowl LLC, 1131 Fairview Ave., 98.
Granny’s Too, 416 Dishman Lane, 100.
Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, 165 Webb Drive, 100.
Mex-Out, 1355 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 107, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized (lack of sanitizing solution in food prep kitchen area, sanitizer bucket was present on food service line); TCS food was not maintained at 135 degrees or above (cooked chicken in large pot was not in proper temperature stored on prep counter, chicken was discarded); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 92.
Starbucks, 617 Hennessy Way, 100.
440 Main Restaurant & Bar, 440 E. Main Ave., 99.
Warren Elementary School, 1846 Loop Drive, 100.
The Pit Stop, 3315 Louisville Road, 100.
Spencer’s Coffee House, 915 College St., 100.
Cumberland Trace Elementary School, 2464 Cumberland Trace Road, 100.
Bowling Green Skate Center, 506 Three Springs Road, 100.
231 Motor City Bar and Grill, 1823 Morgantown Road, 100.
231 Food Mart, 1823 Morgantown Road, 97.
Subway, 3521 Dahlia Court, 100.
Zaxby’s, 1651 Campbell Lane, 100.
McDonald’s, 612 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Smokey Pig Bar-B-Que, 2520 Louisville Road, 99.
Park Place Recovery, 822 Woodway St., 97.
Little Caesar’s, 801-A Campbell Lane, 100.
Mellow Mushroom, 1035 Chestnut St., follow-up required because sliced fruit in bar area was above 41 degrees (immediately discarded), 96.
JD’s to Go, 1200 Smallhouse Road, Unit B, 100.
Jet’s Pizza, 1625 Campbell Lane, 99.
Panda, 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because sanitizer solution was not at the proper concentration, 91.
Lost River Pizza Co. Mobile, 2440 Nashville Road, Suite 106, 99.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.