Restaurant inspections for Feb. 26-March 17, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Crossroads IGA, 535 Three Springs Road, 100.
Lotus Express/Suki Hana, 2625 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 94.
Richpond Market and Deli, 8233 Nashville Road, 100.
The Alley Cat Bar and Grill, 871 Broadway Ave., 96.
Plano Store, 3205 Plano Road, follow-up required because chemicals were transferred to a new bottle without proper labeling, 96. Passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Bowling Green International Grocery, 2505 Russellville Road, 97.
Big League BBQ, 306A Old Morgantown Road, follow-up required because employees were drinking by food preparation areas; food-contact surfaces inside fridges are not cleaned and sanitized, 92.
Top of the Hill Nutrition, 900 Fairview Ave., Complex 3, 97.
Flex Market, 245 Central Ave., 98.
Bowling Green Technical College, 1845 Loop Drive, 100.
Lunch Box Cafe, 824 Center St., follow-up required because chemicals were stored above the three-compartment sink; and a chemical was not properly labeled when put in a different container, 92. Passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Los Camaradas, 212 W. Main Ave., 96.
McDonald’s, 1925 Russellville Road, follow-up required because chemical was stored without a lid, 95. Passed follow-up inspection, 97.
Five Star, 5872 Nashville Road, 100.
Red Roof Inn Food Service, 3140 Scottsville Road, 98.
Melissa’s Country Cafe, 7493 Russellville Road, follow-up required because chemicals were stored hanging above the three-compartment sink (chemicals must be stored below the sink or in a designated location), 94.
Alvaton Elementary School, 1 Robert Morgan Lane, 100.
Kiddie Cave, 2611 Nashville Road, 100.
Foundation Christian Academy, 2480 Three Springs Road, 100.
Red Lobster, 2525 Scottsville Road, 100.
Drakes Creek Middle School, 704 Cypress Wood Way, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
