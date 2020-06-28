Restaurant inspections for June 9-17, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Crossroads, 5499 Scottsville Road, 100.
Liquor Barn, 2625 Scottsville Road, Suite 3021, 100.
Hilligan’s Bar & Grill, 1265 College St., 100.
Kyoto Diner, 2800 Scottsville Road, Suite 4, 97.
Los Mariachis, 2945 Scottsville Road, A1B, 98.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 2635 Scottsville Road, 99.
Local Taco, 430 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, Suite 105, 99.
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, 2450 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area; and food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized; 92.
Samurai Sushi and Steak, 2718 Scottsville Road, 93.
Beijing Tokyo, 2945 Scottsville Road, Suite 19, 96.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
