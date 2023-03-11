Restaurant inspections for March 2-10, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Pitstop Concession, 514 William Simmons Road, 100.
Doug's Motor City Bar and Grill, 191 Cumberland Trace Road, passed follow-up inspection, 95.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 2545 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because hand washing sink was not accessible in the bar area; no hand washing sign in men's restroom; and the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration, 91.
Holy Trinity Lutheran School, 553 Ashmoor, 100.
Chuy's Tex Mex, 3260 Ken Bale Blvd., 100.
Sonic, 2375 Gary Farms Blvd., passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Warren Central High School, 559 Morgantown Road, 99.
The Crave Food Truck, 906 Valley View, 100.
Wing Stop, 2435 Nashville Road, Suite 106, 94.
Flip N Axe, 327 Greenwood Lane, 100.
Outback Steakhouse, 3260 Scottsville Road, 100.
Montana Grille, 3740 Scottsville Road, 96.
Little Scholar House, 701 Brownslock Road, 99.
BP Fastrac, 2926 Nashville Road, 98.
Mediterranean Food Store, 103 Creekwood Ave., 99.
Puerto Vallarta, 140 River Place Ave., passed follow-up inspection, 98.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.