Restaurant inspections for March 13-29, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Warren East Middle School cafeteria, 7031 Louisville Road, 100.
Stockyard Cafe, 4350 Louisville Road, 98.
Jennings Creek Elementary School cafeteria, 2617 Russellville Road, 99.
V02 Coffee Roasters, 937 College St., 100.
The Pork-U-Pine For Grill, 1226 Nahm Drive, 99.
The 30 Bird, 1058 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Sleep Inn/Mainstay Suites, 554 Corvette Drive, 99.
Dishman McGinnis Elementary School cafeteria, 375 Glen Lily Road, follow-up required because salad bar items were above preferred temperature (manager conveyed new equipment malfunction, will come back to check); and cheese in walk-in refrigerator is out of original packaging (stored properly but does not have date), 95.
Greenwood High School cafeteria, 5065 Scottsville Road, 97.
Bowling Green Junior High School cafeteria, 900 Campbell Lane, 100.
Drakes Creek Middle School cafeteria, 704 Cypress Wood Way, 96.
Mike Cobb Field No. 3, 938 Morgantown Road, follow-up required because the hand sink wasn't draining and didn't provide access to hot water, 96.
South Warren Middle/High School cafeteria, 8140 Nashville Road, 100.
Jody Richards Elementary School cafeteria, 2100 Elrod Road, 100.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 2545 Scottsville Road, 99.
Alvaton Elementary School cafeteria, 1 Robert Morgan Lane, 100.
Warren Elementary school cafeteria, 1846 Loop Drive, 100.
Los Altos Mexican Food, 217 Hilltoppper Drive, 97.
Cici's Pizza, 760 Campbell Lane, 97.
William H. Natcher Elementary School cafeteria, 1434 Cave Mll Road, 100.
El Mazatlan, 2435 Nashville Road, 96.
W.R. McNeill Elementary School cafeteria, 1800 Creason Way, 100.
Minit Mart, 3810 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because hand-washing sink was not in or immediately adjacent to toilet rooms, 94.
Almadina International Market, 2362 Russellville Road, 98.
7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee, 2962 Scottsville Road, 100.
Pizza Hut, 2450 Nashville Road, 100.
Hilligan's Bar & Grill, 1265 College St., passed follow-up inspection, 100.
T.C. Cherry Elementary School cafeteria, 1001 Liberty Ave. 100.
Montana Grille, 1740 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Cafe Kindness, 937 College St., 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.