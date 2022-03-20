Restaurant inspections for March 3-17, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
3H Farms Market, 598 Gotts Hydro Road, 100.
Five Star No. 1910, 1847 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green, 1807 Cave Mill Road, 99.
Jody Richards Cafeteria, 2100 Elrod Road, 100.
Hickory & Oak, 705 State St., Unit 54, 100.
Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard, 1840 Christian Care Way, 99.
Bowling Green High School, 1801 Rockingham Lane, 100.
Ski Daddy’s, 160 River Place Ave., Suite C, 99.
Papa John’s, 1922 Russellville Road, 99.
Joyful Noise Christian Childcare, 424 Wayne St., Smiths Grove, 99.
J.D.’s Bar-B-Q, 205 Cave St., 99.
Chuck E. Cheese’s, 2625 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because sewage and waste water was not disposed of in an approved manner (men’s urinal overflowed) – maintenance was immediately called to resolve, 98.
Montessori School of Bowling Green, 506 State St., 100.
Pizza Hut, 164 Iron Skillet Court, Suite D, 100.
Simply Gina, 5520 Thomas Court, 100.
Totally Baked Mobile Foods, 5196 Mount Olivet Road, 100.
Subway, 624 S. Main St., Smiths Grove, 100.
BP Fastrac, 2926 Nashville Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized (no sanitizing bucket with sanitizing solution present at time of inspection – owner immediately corrected), 94.
Academy for Little People, 1701 Louisville Road, 99.
Saigon Asian Market, 1440 Campbell Lane, Suite 100, follow-up required because meat, fish and rice was not labeled; duck eggs were not refrigerated; and sweet rice, meat, rolls and butter didn’t have the proper date marking and disposition, 96.
Exxon Fastrac, 4763 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (chicken tenders/chicken pieces unlabeled in cooler) – immediately corrected by owner; and there were unlabeled cleaning bottles (immediately discarded by owner), 93.
BG Shakery, 2800 Scottsville Road, Suite 8, 100.
Stockyard Cafe, 4350 Louisville Road, 97.
Starbuck’s, 2808 Scottsville Road, 99.
Huck’s, 140 New Bond Way, follow-up required because white gravy used for morning shift was not cooled rapidly to an internal temperature of 41 degrees or below fast enough (need to use shallow tray or smaller portions to cool down), 95.
I-65 Liquors/Country Ham Store, 101 Cherry Farm Lane, 100.
South Warren Middle/High School, 8140 Nashville Road, 99.
Magnolia Lane Catering, 115 E. 11th St., 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed.
A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.