Restaurant inspections for Feb. 14-March 5, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Cracker Barrel, 1960 Mel Browning St., 100.
Jody Richards Elementary School, 2100 Elrod Road, 100.
Drakes Creek Middle School, 704 Cypress Wood Way, 100.
Alvaton Elementary School, 1 Robert Morgan Lane, 100.
Pho BC Vietnamese Restaurant, 1660 Scottsville Road, 98.
Thai Express, 1511 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 99.
Cole's Kountry Store, 925 Richardsville Road, 99.
Greenwood High School, 5065 Scottsville Road, 100.
Cumberland Trace Elementary School, 830 Cumberland Trace Road, 100.
Jennings Creek Elementary School, 2617 Russellville Road, 100.
Chick-Fil-A, 3162 Scottsville Road, 100.
Foundation Christian Academy, 2480 Three Springs Road, 99.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
