Restaurant inspections for Oct. 12-15, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Spillway Bar and Grill, 2195 Old Louisville Road, follow-up required because the approved sanitizing solution for manual/ mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration in the bar area; TCS food was not maintained at 41 degrees or below; and chicken measured at 55 degrees at three-compartment sink; 90.
Price Less IGA, 1901 Russellville Road (Western Gateway Shopping Center), 100.
Gerard’s 1907 Tavern, 935 College St., 97.
Fifth Street Diner, 430 Center St., 96.
Rally’s, 1901 Russellville Road, 98.
Rafferty’s, 1939 Scottsville Road, 99.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
