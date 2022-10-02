Restaurant inspections for Aug. 29-Sept. 29, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Pizza Hut, 2450 Nashville Road, 100.
Olympic Bar and Restaurant, 166 St. Charles St., 100.
Outback Steakhouse, 3260 Scottsville Road, 100.
Subway, 1355 Veterans Memorial Blvd., 100.
Plano Elementary School, 2632 Plano Road, 100.
Bowling Green Junior High School, 900 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking, smoking in unauthrorized areas, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Kyoto Diner, 2800 Scottsville Road, 100.
South Warren Middle/High School, 8140 Nashville Road, 100.
Laquinta Inn and Suites, 1953 Mel Browning St., 99.
Garcia’s Grill, 1689 Campbell Lane, Suite 101, 99.
Starbucks, 360 East 8th Ave., Suite 100, 100.
Samurai Sushi and Steak, 2718 Scottsville Road, 94.
The Great Wall BG LLC, 2710 Nashville Road, 98.
Sloan Convention Center, 1001 Wilkinson Trace, 100.
Marco’s Pizza, 1820 Westen St., Suite 2, 100.
Wing Stop, 2435 Nashville Road, Suite 106, 98.
Totally Baked Mobile Foods LLC, 5196 Mount Olivet Road, 100.
Alvaton Elementary School, 1 Robert Morgan Lane, 100.
Club T-Off, 1080 Par Makers Road, 99.
Magnolia Lane Catering, 115 East 11th St., 100.
Stockyard Cafe, 4350 Louisville Road, 96.
Ski Daddy’s, 160 River Place Ave., Suite C, 99.
Big Al’s Hot Damn Chicken, 10858 Russellville Road, 99.
Drakes Creek Middle School, 704 Cypress Wood Way, 100.
Southern Kentucky Rehab, 1300 Campbell Lane, 100.
Great American Donut, 901 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 97.
Subway, 250 Park St., 100.
Azzip Pizza, 651 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because food contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized, 95.
Panda Express, 2500 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because of improper hot holding temperatures, 97.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3040 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized, 97.
El Mazatlan, 300 Cumberland Trace, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were needed to be cleaned and sanitized; improper cold holding temperatures; and improper cooling time and temperature, 87.
Donato’s Pizza, 1831 Cave Mill Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized; and improper cold holding temperatures, 92.
Dolphie’s Lounge, 4646 Scottsville Road, 98.
Corner Bakery, 1951 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because of improper cold holding temperatures, 96.
White Castle, 3179 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized, 92.
Barnes & Noble, 1680 Campbell Lane, 99.
Culver’s, 4903 Scottsville Road, 100.
Taco Bell, 1162 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because food contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized; and improper cold holding temperatures, 88.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.