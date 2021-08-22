Restaurant inspections for July 28-Aug. 19, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Puerto Vallarta, 140 River Place Ave., Suite A, 94.
Charter Senior Living of Bowling Green, 445 Middle Bridge Road, 99.
Mi Pueblo Viejo, 2323 Nashville Road, 100.
Outback Steakhouse, 3260 Scottsville Road, 99.
Hilligan’s Bar & Grill, 1265 College St., 98.
Boyce Store, 10551 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, 100.
Stepworks, 331-339 Brookwood Drive, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not sanitized after washing; cleaning chemicals were improperly stored; cleaning chemicals were not labeled properly (corrected); and there was the presence of insects (fly strips hanging over food prep area), 89.
Stingray Grill, 350 Corvette Drive, 100.
Jumpin’ Jacks/Chester’s Chicken, 2200 Stonehenge Drive, follow-up required because the ice machine showed signs of a mold-like substance (employee immediately turned off machine and removed ice to prepare for cleaning); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 93.
The Dog Pen, 149 Elm Court, 100.
Jackson’s Orchard and Nursery, 1280 Slim Island Road, 99.
Mister B’s Pizza, 1945 Scottsville Road, 96.
Cambridge Market, 760 Campbell Lane, 100.
Huck’s, 4914 Russellville Road, follow-up required because products were present with past use-by date (cheese slices, bacon pieces, pudding), 91.
Flip N Axe, 327 Greenwood Lane, 100.
Minit Mart, 810 Morgantown Road, 98.
