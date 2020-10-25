Restaurant inspections for Oct. 9-19, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Fayrouz Market, 1950 Cave Mill Road, Suite B, follow-up required because food was not maintained at 41 degrees or below, 97; Follow-up inspection: another follow-up required because food was not maintained at 41 degrees or below on the prep table, 94.
Firehouse Pizza, 1703 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 99.
Crossroads Restaurant, 4767 Scottsville Road, 98.
231 Food Mart, 1823 Morgantown Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not clean or sanitized (soda nozzles); and spray bottle was stored with missing label, 92.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
