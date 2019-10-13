Restaurant inspections for Oct. 7-8, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Kyoto Diner, 2800 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate date or day by which the food should be consumed, sold or discarded; 95.
Doug’s Motor City Bar and Grill, 191 Cumberland Trace Road, follow-up required because equipment, food contact surfaces, utensils were not cleaned at proper intervals; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food should be consumed, sold or discarded; 87.
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant, 1423 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration; food contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized (the ice machine was dirty); TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; 88.
Crossroad Restaurant, 4767 Scottsville Road, 100.
Garcia’s Grill, 1689 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods (person cutting cabbage was not wearing gloves); food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized (ice machine was not clean); and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
