Restaurant inspections for Nov. 12-24, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Pizza Hut, 1200 C Smallhouse Road, 98.
Pizza Hut, 2450 Nashville Road, 100.
Alley Pub & Pizza, 422 1/2 East Main St., 100.
Baijo's Mexican Restaurant, 1567 River St., 100.
Kyto Gardens, 760 Campbell Lane, 100.
VFW Post 1298, 1965 Ky. Hwy. 185, 100.
Hyatt Place Bowling Green, 1347 Center St., 98.
Zest Juice for Life, 326 E. Main St., 98.
Sbarro: The Italian Eatery, 2625 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 97.
Sam's Gyros, 2625 Scottsville Road, 99.
Charter Senior Living, 445 Middle Bridge Road, 100.
Crossroads, 5499 Scottsville Road, 99.
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, 2450 Scottsville Road, 97.
Donato's, 861 Fairview Ave., Suite A1, 99.
Bowling Green Skate Center, 506 Three Springs Road, 100.
Ruby Tuesday, 2925 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Crossroads IGA, 8381 Nashville Road, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
