Restaurant inspections for Nov. 6-19, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Phil Moore Park, 3802 Silver Sun Drive, 100.
Michael O. Buchanon Park, 3802 Silver Sun Drive, 100.
Michael O. Buchanon Park No. 2, 3802 Silver Sun Drive, 100.
Ephram White Park, 3802 Silver Sun Drive, 100.
Basil Griffin Park No. 2, 3802 Silver Sun Drive, 100.
Basil Griffin Park No. 1, 3802 Silver Sun Drive, 100.
Holiday Inn, 1021 Wilkinson Trace, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking, smoking in unauthorized areas; 92. Passed follow-up inspection, 94.
Cliffs of Mother Irish Pub, 410 E. Main St., 100.
Dublin’s Irish Pub, 904 State St., 98.
Hickory & Oak, 705 State St., Unit 54, 100.
Ryan’s Family Steak House, 1920 Mel Browning St., 99.
Bowling Green Metal Forming, 111 Cosma Drive, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Nine 20 Live Real Pit Smoked BBQ, 164-D Iron Skillet Court, 99.
Puerto Vallarta, 1632 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 98.
Captain D’s, 1626 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, passed follow-up inspection, 99.
BP Fastrac, 2926 Nashville Road, 94.
IGA Express Shell, 508 Gordon Ave., 99.
Little Scholar House, 701 Brownslock Road, 99.
The Groovy Gus Donut Bus, 2529 Claypool Alvaton Road, 100.
Whit Dogs, Statewide Mobile Unit, 100.
Cassady’s Real Smoke BBQ, Statewide Mobile Unit, 100.
Shogun Mobile II, 761 Campbell Lane, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
