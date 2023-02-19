Restaurant inspections for Feb. 8-16, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Stingray Grill, 350 Corvette Drive, follow-up required because some food items below cold-holding items were not date marked or labeled after being cut or out of original packaging, 96.
Charter Senior Living of Bowling Green, 445 Middle Bridge Road, follow-up required because multiple dented cans were in the pantry area; and some food items in coolers lacked date marking, 92.
Alley Pub & Pizza, 422 1/2 East Main St., 99.
Greenview Regional Hospital, 1801 Ashley Circle, follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents (immediately corrected), 96.
Chick-Fil-A, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
Papa Johns, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 99.
Steak N Shake, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 98.
The Den, 1770 Avenue of Champions, 100.
B.C. Roosters, 247 Three Springs Road, 97.
Massey Springs Senior Living, 2945 Smallhouse Road, follow-up required because cleaners were in approved bottles but weren’t labeled, 98.
The Alley Cat Bar and Grill, 871 Broadway, 99.
The Bungalows at Bowling Green, 981 Campbell Lane, 99.
Tin Roof Coffee, 7106 Shelton Lane, 99.
Popeye’s, 3004 Nashville Road, 98.
Granny’s Childcare/Learning Center, 3278 Nashville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
WKU Baseball Concessions No. 2, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Diddle Concessions No. 13, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Diddle Concessions No. 14, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Diddle Concessions No. 15, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Diddle Concessions No. 16, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 99.
WKU Diddle Concessions No. 17, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 98.
WKU Soccer Concessions No. 18, Creason Street, 100.
IGA Express Shell, 2447 Russellville Road, 98.
Groovy Gus Mini Donuts, 1713 Scottsville Road, Suite E, 100.
Puerto Vallarta, 1632 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents (immediately resolved by manager); TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature (advised on alternative methods to resolve); cut pineapple in freezer wasn’t date marked or put in an appropriate container; and there was an unlabeled cleaning bottle in prep area, 86.
BG Shakery, 2800 Scottsville Road, 98.
KK Asian Restaurant, 111 Old Morgantown Road, 100.
South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College, 1845 Loop Drive, 100.
SKYCTC Cafe, 1845 Loop Drive, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.