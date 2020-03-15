Restaurant inspections for March 5-11, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Richardsville Elementary School, 1775 Richardsville Road, 100.
The Bistro, 1129 College St., 99.
Rockfield Elementary School, 7597 Russellville Road, 100.
Creative Children’s Learning Center, 2930 North Mill Ave., 100.
Starbuck’s, 2808 Scottsville Road, 100.
Papa John’s Pizza, 1922 Russellville Road, 100.
Burger & Bowl, 1131 Fairview Ave., Suite 104, 100.
Phiesh Taste LLC, 313 E. Seventh Ave., 100.
The Kidz Club, 1347 Ky. 185, Suite 2, 100.
Subway, 624 S. Main St., Smiths Grove, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
