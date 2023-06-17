Restaurant inspections for June 9-15, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Beech Bend Park (Kentucky Rumbler Cafe), 798 Beech Bend Road, 97.
Beech Bend Park (Good Time Grill), 798 Beech Bend Road, 99.
Beech Bend Hall, 798 Beech Bend Road, 97.
Beech Bend Park (D.J. Diner), 798 Beech Bend Road, 96.
Zhang’s Kitchen, 636 Church St., 100.
Rafferty’s, 1939 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 90.
Indian Hills Country Club, 200 Indian Hills Drive, 97.
The Golf House, 950 Village Way, follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; there were unlabeled chemical bottles; and chemical bottles were stored with food items, 93.
Hampton Inn, 233 Three Springs Road, 100.
Cracker Barrel, 1960 Mel Browning St., 100.
Bowling Green Food Mart, 4805 Nashville Road, 96.
Huck’s, 4914 Russellville Road, 97.
Contrary Innovations, 636 Center St., 100.
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, 2450 Scottsville Road, 98.
