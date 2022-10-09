Restaurant inspections for Sept. 30-Oct. 5, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Aramark/Freshens Burrito Bowl, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
Aramark/WKU Starbucks, 1906 College Heights Blvd., follow-up required because sinks didn’t provide hot water, 98.
Einstein’s, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
Gasper Brewing Co., 302 State St., 99.
Spencer’s, 1265 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 98.
Minit Mart, 1200 Campbell Lane, 98.
Speedway, 2401 Nashville Road, 99.
Aman International Grocery, 1950 Cave Mill Road, 99.
Five Star, 1847 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Speedway, 1220 Broadway, 97.
Kiddie Kave, 2611 Nashville Road, 99.
Texas Roadhouse, 3353 Nell O’Bryan Court, 100.
Horizon Pace, 1110 Wilkinson Trace, 100.
El Mazatlan, 2435 Nashville Road, 98.
The Yellow Polka Dot Panini, 406 Cumberland Ridge Way, 99.
Home Cafe, 802 Edgewood St., 96.
Kroger Coffee Shop, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Kroger, 350 U.W. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because display in the seafood department was not holding at proper temperature, 97.
Cici’s Pizza, 760 Campbell Lane, 96.
Subway, 1520 College Heights Blvd., 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.