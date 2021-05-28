Restaurant inspections for April 29-May 25, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Cumberland Trace Elementary School, 2464 Cumberland Trace Road, 100.
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant, 1971 Cave Mill Road, follow-up inspection, another follow-up required because reach-in cooler was not maintaining 41 degrees or below (cooler was serviced the same day/temperature had not reached 41 degrees at inspection); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food should be consumed, sold or discarded, 91.
Puerto Vallarta, 741 Campbell Lane, passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Olympic Bar and Restaurant, 166 St. Charles St., passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Fifth Street Diner, 430 Center St., follow-up inspection, another follow-up required because the walk-in cooler was not maintaining 41 degrees or below, 93.
La Guadalopana, 433 Woodford St, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Nine 20 Live, 2800 Scottsville Road, Suite 8, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Garcia’s Grill, 1689 Campbell Lane, passed follow-up inspection, 95.
Big League BBQ, 306A Old Morgantown Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Mellow Mushroom, 1035 Chestnut St., passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Zogan Khai Restaurant, 111 Old Morgantown Road, Suite 200, passed follow-up inspection, 93.
Raising Cane’s, 1777 Campbell Lane, passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Mex-Out, 1355 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 107, passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Funky Bean, 404 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because there was bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods (prepared sandwich was moved to serving plate), 97.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.