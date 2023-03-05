Restaurant inspections for Feb. 16-March 2, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Foundation Christian Academy, 2480 Three Springs Road, 100.
Crossroads IGA, 535 Three Springs Road, 99.
Doug’s Motor City Bar and Grill, 191 Cumberland Trace Road, follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicate swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; unwholesome spoiled fruits, vegetables or other foods; food in contact with soiled equipment and/or utensils; food and/or ice adulterated or contaminated; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 87.
The Kidz Club, 1347 Ky. 185, 100.
Taqueria Yeaffteria Los Vazquez, 850 Morgantown Road, 97.
Beet Box Produce, 2020 Scottsville Road, 99.
Wendy’s, 543 Hennessey Way, 99.
Chuy’s, 3260 Ken Bale Blvd., follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 95.
Sonic, 2375 Gary Farms Blvd., follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 92.
Briarwood Elementary School, 265 Lovers Lane, 99.
S&T Restaurant, 2425 Scottsville Road, 98.
Charter Senior Living of Bowling Green, 445 Middle Bridge Road West, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Kidzworld, 160 Kelly Road, 100.
Anna’s Greek Restaurant, 1202 State St., 98.
Hilligan’s Bar & Grill, 1265 College St., follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; and there were unlabeled chemical bottles, 91.
Lotus Express/Suki Hana, 2625 Scottsville Road, 95.
Rich Pond Market and Deli, 8233 Nashville Road, 96.
Marco’s Pizza, 1870 Westen, Suite 2, 98.
Montana Grille, 1740 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; proper cooling method wasn’t used for TCS food; and there were unlabeled chemical bottles, 86.
Little Scholar House, 701 Brownslock Road, follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents, 97.
Alternative Suspension Program, 877 Jackson St., 100.
Three Brothers, 330 E. Main Ave., 99.
Awaken Bakery, 314 East Main St., follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 97.
Lost River Pizza, 2440 Nashville Road, 96.
Garcia’s Grill, 1689 Campbell Lane, Suite 101, 98.
Crossroads IGA, 2560 Mount Victor Lane, 98.
Puerto Vallarta, 140 River Place Ave., follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; open cans in use/stored; food and/or ice adulterated or contaminated; and there was a presence of insects, 90.
Jet’s Pizza, 1625 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; there were unlabeled chemical bottles; and non-approved sanitizer was used on food surfaces, 93.
Flea Land of Bowling Green, 1100 Three Springs Road, 100.
Mister B’s Pizza, 1945 Scottsville Road, 100.
Huck’s Convenient Store, 601 Hennessy I-65 Liquors/Country Ham Store, 101 Cherry Farm Lane, 100.
Aramark Red Zone, Downing University Center, 100.
Tsunami, 1689 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because of improper use of non-approved sanitizer; and hand washing sink was not in working order in the kitchen; and there was a presence of insects, 83.
Los Camaradas, 212 W. Main Ave., 100.
Panera Bread, 1770 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy (disposed of immediately); and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 91
LaQuinta Inn and Suites, 1953 Mel Browning St., 100.
South Cow, 1177 Three Forks Road, 99.
Donato’s Pizza, 1831 Cave Mill Road, passed follow-up inspection, 97.
Simply Ramen, 801 Campbell Lane, passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Bushido, 145 River Place Ave., 96.
McDonald’s, 603, Hennessy Way, 96.
Jr. Food Store, 5202 Louisville Road, 100.
Five Star, 7288 Louisville Road, 97.
Puerto Vallarta, 1632 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Bowling Green International Grocery, 2505 Russellville Road, 100.
Subway, 2738 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces weren’t cleaned or sanitized; and ice machine was showing signs of mold-like substance, 95.
Southern Lanes, 2710 Scottsville Road, 96.
IGA Express Shell, 5281 Scottsville Road, 100.
Jumpin’ Jack’s/Chester’s Chicken, 2200 Stonehenge Drive, passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Cheddar’s, 701 Campbell Lane, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Crossroads IGA, 8381 Nashville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Ebenezer Restaurant, 1901 Russellville Road, 96.
El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 4700 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 98.
China Express, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 97.
Finish Line Sports Bar and Grill, 4767 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Minit Mart, 150 Scotty’s Way, 100.
Virgie Ree’s Cari-BQ, 1025 Boatlanding Road, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.