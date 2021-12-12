Restaurant inspections for Dec. 2-9, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Just Love Coffee Cafe, 1640 Scottsville Road, 100.
Finish Line Sports Bar and Grill, 4767 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because of bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods (employee not utilizing tongs for applying sauce to cooked chicken wings, immediately corrected and wings were discarded); there were unwholesome spoiled fruits, vegetables or other foods (bologna in reach-in cooler had no date labeling, mold-like substance on product, owner noted that it was not served in the restaurant and was an employee’s food); TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature (cut lemons, limes, oranges in bar area were not at proper temperature and were immediately discarded); food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (chicken tenders, chicken wings, fish pieces, hot dogs, ham pieces); and there was an unlabeled plastic spray bottle in the kitchen area (employee was not aware of the contents), 87.
Fuel Nutrition, 760 Campbell Lane, 98.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 3004 Nashville Road, 100.
Ruby Tuesday, 2925 Scottsville Road, 98.
AM Express, 677 Three Springs Road, 100.
SKyPAC, 601 College St., 100.
California Street Taco, 1333 Scottsville Road, 100.
Baskin Robbins, 1705 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.