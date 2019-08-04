Restaurant inspections for July 25-Aug. 1, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Mex-Out, 1355 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 107, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking and smoking in unauthorized area; hands were not washed properly; canned food products were observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date by which the food should be consumed, sold or discarded; 85.
Mirela’s Events and Desserts Catering, 401 Day Star Circle, 100.
Zaxby’s, 1801 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 95.
The Bike Rack Bistro, 855 Broadway Ave., 100.
Top of the Hill Nutrition, 900 Fairview Ave., Complex 3, 99.
Bowling Green Skate Center, 506 Three Springs Road, 100.
The Cake Shop, 2708 Scottsville Road, Suite B, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
