Restaurant inspections for Sept. 12-Oct. 2, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
440 Main Restaurant & Bar, 440 E. Main Ave., passed follow-up inspection, 94.
Local Taco, 430 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 93.
Ruby Tuesday, 2925 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy (unwholesome spoiled fruits, vegetables or other foods), 97.
270 Nutrition, 5248 Scottsville Road, Suite F, 100.
Southern Lanes, 2710 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area; and hands were not washed to prevent contamination from previous task, 92.
Popeye’s, 6860 Louisville Road, 100.
Los Mariachis, 2945 Scottsville Road (A1B), follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the day or date by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 95.
Subway, 624 S. Main St., Smiths Grove, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 96. Passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Nana Sue’s Childcare, 1242 Magnolia, passed follow-up inspection, 98.
Academy for Little People, 1701 Old Louisville Road, 100.
Baskin Robbins, 1705 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Bowling Green Metalforming, 111 Cosma Drive, follow-up required because the ice machine in front kitchen was not clean, 92.
Creative Children’s Learning Center, 2930 North Mill Ave., 100.
McDonald’s, 3080 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 97.
Sam’s Gyros, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.
Subway, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.
Subway, 2738 Scottsville Road, 99.
Domino’s Pizza, 2201-A Stonehenge Ave., 99.
Community Action Resource and Develop-ment, 171 Center St., 100.
Christ Episcopal Church, 1215 State St., 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
