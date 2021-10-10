Restaurant inspections for Sept. 17-Oct. 6, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
BP Fastrac, 2926 Nashville Road, Suite A, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized (no sanitizer solution present at time of inspection); mold-like substances in pan where frying grill equipment was stored; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (unlabeled chicken in cooler), 93.
Rally’s, 640 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
IGA Express Shell/Which Wich, 553 Duntov Way, 99.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 2635 Scottsville Road, 99.
Hilltopper Hall-Aramark, 312 College Heights Blvd., 99.
1300 Restaurant LLC, d/b/a Hideout, 1306 Center St., 99.
Subway, 1520 College Heights Blvd., 100.
Aramark/WKU Starbucks, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
Subway, 1355 Veterans Memorial Blvd., 99.
Hardee’s, 241 Brenner St., 100.
El Mazatlan, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, Suite 21, 99.
The Spread, 1717 Normal St., 100.
McDonald’s, 2420 Nashville Road, 99.
IGA Express Shell, 559 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 99.
Minit Mart, 3411 Louisville Road, 98.
Kiddie Kave, 2611 Nashville Road, 100.
Papa John’s Pizza, 1922 Russellville Road, 99.
270 Nutrition, 5368 Scottsville Road, Suite B, 100.
Mediterranean Food Store, 103 C Creekwood Ave., 98.
India Oven Restaurant, 1755 Scottsville Road, Suite 2, 99.
Crossroads Express, 1851 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking, smoking in unauthorized area (Slim Chickens), 93. Passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Plano Elementary School, 2632 Plano Road, 100.
Pizza Hut, 164 Iron Skillet Court, Suite D, 99.
Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard, 1840 Christian Care Way, 100.
I-65 Liquors/Country Ham Store, 101 Cherry Farm Lane, 100.
Marco’s Pizza, 1870 Westen, Suite 2, 99.
Chuck E. Cheese’s, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.
Magnolia Lane Catering, 115 E. 11th St., 98.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.