Restaurant inspections for Aug. 19-26 according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Tsunami, 1689 Campbell Lane, 96.
Kennedy Restaurant, 2508 Scottsville Road, 92.
Montana Grille, 1740 Scottsville Road, 95.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 2545 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food and/or ice adulterated or contaminated (ice machine showed signs of mold-like substance), 96.
Corner Bakery Cafe, 1951 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food and/or ice adulterated or contaminated (ice machine had mold-like substance present), 94.
Red Lobster, 2525 Scottsville Road, 100.
Lotus Express, 2625 Scottsville Road, 91.
Anna’s Greek Restaurant, 1202 State St., 100.
Doug’s Motor City Bar and Grill, 191 Cumberland Trace Road, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area; bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods; food-contact surfaces not cleaned and sanitized; and cleaning chemical(s) not properly labeled, 84.
La Placita Antojitos, 830 Old Morgantown Road, 94.
Drakes Creek Middle School, 704 Cypress Wood Way, 100.
Huck’s Convenient Store, 601 Hennessy Way, follow-up required because food contact surfaces not cleaned and sanitized (no sanitizer buckets present in kitchen area); the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration (sanitizer weak, no reading when tested); and there was the presence of insects (flies present in kitchen area); 88.
St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 434 Church St., 100.
St. Joseph Elementary School, 416 Church St., 100.
Huck’s, 140 New Bond Way, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized (cart cover in walk-in cooler had buildup of debris and a mold-like substance on outside and inside of cover); pizza cooler unit had water standing at the base of the unit, food debris in topping area, and mold-like substance present (manager noted that the unit was not being used for food storage or prep); and reach-in freezer was not keeping food frozen (recent service call on the unit, condensation within the unit was dripping water on the floor), 91.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.