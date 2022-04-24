Restaurant inspections for April 6-20, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
The Golf House, 950 Village Way, 99.
Phresh Taste, 421 Scott Way, 99.
First Baptist Church, 621 E. 12th Ave., 99.
Southern BBQ, 1250 Peachtree Lane, 100.
Bowling Green Skate Center, 506 Three Springs Road, 100.
Crossroads IGA, 7604 Russellville Road, follow-up required because prepped foods present in cooler were past use-by date (roast beef, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce) – immediately pulled by manager, 96.
Granny’s Too, 416 Dishman Lane, 98.
BGISD Professional Development & Learning, 503 Old Morgantown Road, 99.
Henry Moss Middle School, 2565 Russellville Road, 100.
Pelican’s Sno-Balls, 5844 Scottsville Road, 100.
Puerto Vallarta, 2800 Scottsville Road, 99.
Raising Cane’s, 1777 Campbell Lane, 98.
Aramark-Carroll Knicely Conference Center, 2355 Nashville Road, 99.
Cassady’s Real Smoke BBQ, 2861 Matlock Old Union Road (statewide mobile), 100.
The Office@912 LLC, 912 State St., 99.
The Olive Garden, 3220 Scottsville Road, 98.
Smokey Pig Bar-B-Que, 2520 Louisville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces need to be cleaned and sanitized; and improper cold holding temperatures, 92. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 98.
Park Place Recovery Center, 822 Woodway, 97.
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, 2712 Scottsville Road, 99.
Chick-Fil-A, 1766 Campbell Lane, 100.
Krystal, 2704 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because some food was not in good condition, safe or unadulterated, 95. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 97.
Pub by Novo, 2425 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because of improper cold holding temperatures, 97.
Subway, 2625 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces need to be cleaned and sanitized, 97. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 100.
Novo Dolce Gastro Pub, 651 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because food contact surfaces need to be cleaned and sanitized, 94. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 97.
McDonald’s, 3080 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces need to be cleaned and sanitized; hands must be clean and properly washed; and toxic substances must be properly identified, stored and used, 84.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.