Restaurant inspections for June 16-22, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
J&M Construction, 214 Quarry View Drive, 100.
Magnolia Village Care, 1381 Campbell Lane, 100.
Geno’s Italian Deli, 1751 Scottsville Road, 94.
Shin Yuki, 151 Iron Skillet Court, follow-up required because of bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods; no parasite destruction records; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; and the permit holder was not monitoring/providing to the regulatory authority procedural records from monitoring/verification of the HACCP plan, 85.
Griff’s Deli, 1640 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 95.
Riley’s Bakery, 819 US. 31-W By-Pass, 99.
Staybridge Suites, 680 Campbell Lane, 98.
Nolasco’s Mexican Grill, 677 Three Springs Road, follow-up required because canned food products observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; and food was in contact with soiled equipment and/or utensils, 92.
Boba Lounge Fusion Cafe, 1542 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because there was an opened canned product in use; and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 90.
Chandler Memory Care and Assisted Living, 1310 Campbell Lane, 99.
Subway, 955 Fields Drive, Suite 100, 100.
Burger King, 731 Campbell Lane, 100.
Red Roof Inn Food Service, 3140 Scottsville Road, 100.
IGA Express Shell, 508 Gordon Ave., follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy; and unapproved toxic chemicals were in food prep area, 93.
Juicy Seafood, 801 Campbell Lane, 99.
Ruby Tuesday, 2925 Scottsville Road, 99.
Great American Grill, 1020 Wilkinson Trace, 100.
Keystop Express, 904. S. Main St., Franklin, 99.
Casey’s General Store, 315 S. Main St., Franklin, 100.
Hardee’s, 807 S. Main St., Franklin, 97.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.