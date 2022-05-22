Restaurant inspections for May 2-17, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Hog Wild BBQ, 1231 Cave Mill Road, 99.
La Gala Jake’s Cafe, 601 State St., 99.
Insomnia Cookies, 422 E. Main Ave., follow-up required because cleaning chemicals were not properly labeled, 96.
Liquor Barn, 2625 Scottsville Road, 98.
Meijer, 1676 Westpark Drive, follow-up required because products present in reach-in deli cooler were past use-by date (potato salad, walnut salad, salad mix, cheese, chicken breasts; immediately pulled from reach-in cooler to discard), 97.
The To Go Box LLC, 381 Aaron Road, 99.
Captain D’s, 1626 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Puerto Vallarta, 741 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because hands were not washed properly (hand wash sinks in the kitchen area were not working and clogged with standing water, faucet wrapped with towel); hand wash sink in dish room was not accessible; food contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized; no sanitizer for the dish machine (employee noted it was on order and would be arriving in a day or two, employees were instructed to utilize the three-compartment sink until dish machine had proper sanitizing solution; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (food stored in walk-in, reach-in coolers-no date marking), 79.
Crumble Cookie, 130 Walton Ave., Suite E, 100.
Gigi’s Cupcakes, 760 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because food must be in good condition, safe and unadulterated, 98.
Bojangles, 133 Three Springs Road, 100.
Double Dogs, 1780 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food needs to be at proper cold holding temperatures, 97.
Krispy Kreme Donuts, 798 Campbell Lane, 99.
Cocomo Confections, 1945 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces needed to be cleaned or sanitized, 95.
McDonald’s, 1616 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces needed to be cleaned or sanitized, 96.
Sonic, 3016 Nashville Road, 99.
Cook Out, 730 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because food needs to be in proper cold holding temperatures; and proper cooling time and temperatures must be observed, 88.
Dairy Queen, 2430 Nashville Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces need to be cleaned and sanitized, 95.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.