Restaurant inspections for Feb. 2-10, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Outback Steakhouse, 2360 Scottsville Road, 99.
Huck’s Convenient Store, 601 Hennessy Way, follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy (milk in reach-in cooler, immediately discarded); there were unwholesome spoiled fruits, vegetables or other foods (chopped ham, mushrooms, egg salad in reach-in coolers, immediately pulled to discard); and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature (popcorn chicken, four portions immediately pulled from hot holding to discard), 88.
Providence Coffee House and Marketplace, 3031 Nashville Road, 100.
North Warren Elementary School, 420 College St., Smiths Grove, 100.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1971 Cave Mill Road, Suite 6, 100.
Wal-Mart, 1201 Morgantown Road, 100.
The Alley Cat Bar and Grill, 871 Broadway, 98.
Doug’s Motor City Bar and Grill, 191 Cumberland Trace Road, 93.
Anna’s Greek Restaurant, 1202 State St., 100.
Cue Time, 532 Three Springs Road, 100.
Taquerria Y Birrera Jalisco, 2001 Russellville Road, 100.
Puerto Vallarta, 140 River Place Ave., Suite A, 98.
Three Brothers II, 330 E. Main Ave., 100.
Bowling Green International Grocery, 2505 Russellville Road, 98.
Los Volcanes Mexican Restaurant, 3068 Old Morgantown Road, 95.
The Bike Rack Bistro, 855 Broadway Ave., 100.
Virgie Ree’s Cari-Bo, 1025 Boatlanding Road, 100.
St. Joseph Elementary School, 416 Church St., 99.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.