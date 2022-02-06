Restaurant inspections for Jan. 24-Feb. 2, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Flip N Axe, 327 Greenwood Lane, 100.
Stingray Grill, 350 Corvette Drive, follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy (half gallons of buttermilk); unwholesome spoiled fruits, vegetables or other foods (blackberries) – immediately discarded); marscapone cheese had a mold-like substance present – immediately discarded; and sour cream had to be immediately discarded, 97.
The Cookie Store, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.
Stepworks, 331-339 Brookwood Drive, 99.
Split Tree BBQ, 115 Wilson Road, 100.
Massey Springs Senior Living, 2945 Smallhouse Road, 100.
Flex Market, 245 Central Ave., 100.
Riley’s Bakery, 819 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 98.
Mister B’s Pizza, 1945 Scottsville Road, Suite 300, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature (sliced lemons at fruit bar area were immediately discarded by manager), 95.
Cambridge Market, 760 Campbell Lane, No. 100, 99.
Lunch Box Cafe, 824 Center St., follow-up required because there was bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 92.
Melissa’s Country Cafe, 7493 Russellville Road, 95.
Minit Mart, 1051 Fairview Ave., follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized (no sanitizing solution present in food prep area, employee noted that she had sanitized food prep area with sanitizer from three-compartment sink before preparing food), 94.
IGA Express Shell, 1990 Mel Browning St., 99.
B.C. Roosters, 247 Three Springs Road, 97.
McDonald’s, 1925 Russellville Road, 100.
Katy’s Creative Catering, 305 Graham Drive, Suite A, 99.
WKU Soccer Concession No. 18, Creason Street, 100.
WKU Diddle Concession No. 13, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 99.
Smith Stadium Concession No. 3, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Smith Stadium Harbaugh Club, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Smith Stadium Concessions No. 6, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Smith Stadium Concessions No. 7, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Smith Stadium Concessions No. 8, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Smith Stadium Concessions No. 10, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Smith Stadium Concessions No. 11, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Diddle Concessions No. 14, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Diddle Concessions No. 15, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Diddle Concessions No. 17, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
Alley’s Pub & Pizza, 4221/2 East Main St., 99.
Wal-Mart, 150 Walton Ave., 99.
El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 4700 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there were unwholesome spoiled fruits, vegetables or other foods (open can of sliced pineapple stored in walk-in, mold-like substances present on food – immediately discarded); open can of tomato sauce stored in reach-in cooler – immediately discarded; food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized (no sanitizing solution in kitchen area – immediately discarded); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (chicken, beef, beans, sauces), 89.
Red Roof Inn Food Service, 3140 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy, 98.
Red Roof Inn Food Service, 3140 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.