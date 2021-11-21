Restaurant inspections for Nov. 4-18, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Thai Thai Restaurant, 712 Chestnut St., 100.
Ladybugs Fritters & Fries, Statewide Mobile Unit, 100.
La Gala Jake’s Cafe, 601 State St., follow-up required because the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration (service call was made to adjust concentration), 97.
Mercadito Hispano, 204 Woodford Ave., follow-up required because there was no sanitizer bucket used in bakery and meat prep areas; meat in the far-right side of the display case (next to hand sink) was too warm; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 85.
Puerto Vallarta, 741 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because there was no expiration date on stored food (10-day follow-up required), 95.
The Knotty Pretzel, 314 E. Main St., 100.
Rafferty’s, 1939 Scottsville Road, 98.
2 Amigos, 1200 Smallhouse Road, Suite A, 100.
Minit Mart, 3011 Nashville Road, follow-up required because food was in contact with soiled equipment (egg patties on bottom of microwave); food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized (no sanitizer solution bucket was present in the kitchen area, pizza rolls were being prepared at the time of inspection); equipment, food contact surfaces and utensils were not cleaned at proper intervals (pizza prep tables had build-up of dough on sides, legs, bottom shelf and top shelf); and prep carts had build-up of soil (dough build-up and food debris in crevices), 92.
AFC Sushi at Kroger, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 99.
Wrap & Roll, 1408 Kenton St., 99.
The Derby, 635 College St., 100.
Zogan Khai Restaurant, 111 Old Morgantown Road, follow-up required because raw meat was stored in broken cold-hold unit and not maintained at 41 degrees or below, 93. Passed follow-up inspection, 96.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 1832 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Dunkin’, 408 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 97.
Honey Baked Ham Co., 1051 Bryant Way, Suite A, 100.
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant, 1971 Cave Mill Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not clean or sanitized (ice machine had mold-like substance, fountain drink spouts were not clean); equipment, food-contact surfaces and utensils were not cleaned at proper intervals (plates by sushi area were not clean – immediately went to dishwasher to clean), 93.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage.
Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.