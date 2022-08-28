Restaurant inspections for July 29-Aug. 24, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Sonic, 3394 Louisville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized; 95. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 98.
Five Guys, 1689 Campbell Lane, 99.
Zaxby’s, 1801 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 98.
Fazoli’s, 2915 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized, 91. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 94.
Bowling Green Nursing & Rehab, 1561 Newton Ave., 97.
Hardee’s, 592 Interstate Drive, follow-up required because of improper holding temperatures, 93. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 96.
Rivendell, 1035 Porter Pike, 100.
New Life Church Tender Care, 1423 Scottsville Road, 100.
Taco Bell, 2460 Nashville Road, 98.
Wendy’s, 624 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Arcadia Senior Living, 618 Lovers Lane, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized, 97. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 100.
McDonald’s, 603 Hennessy Way, 97.
Taquerria Y Birrerra Jalisco, 2001 Russellville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at 41 degrees or below, 94.
Robison 6 LLC, 132 Brenner St., 98.
Melissa’s Country Cafe, 7493 Russellville Road, 100.
Split Tree B.B.Q., 115 Wilson Road, 100.
The Cookie Store, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.
Alternative Suspension Program, 877 Jackson St., 100.
Virgie Rees’s Cari-BQ, 1025 Boatlanding Road, 100.
Stepworks, 331-339 Brookwood Drive, follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized (the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration); and chemical stored improperly, 89.
Wal-Mart, 150 Walton Ave., 96.
KidzWorld, 160 Kelly Road 99.
Priceless IGA, 3170 Louisville Road, 96.
Huck’s, 140 New Bond Way, 98.
Briarwood Elementary School, 265 Lovers Lane, 100.
643, 360 E. Eighth Ave., 97.
Wendy’s, 543 Hennessey Way, 100.
The Alley Cat Bar and Grill, 871 Broadway, 96.
VFW Post 1298, 1965 Ky. 185, 100.
Big T’s Bar-B-Cue, 3296 Cumberland Trace Road, 100.
Bowling Green International Grocery, 2505 Russellville Road, 99.
Subway, 2738 Scottsville Road, Unit 12, 99.
Three Brothers II, 330 E. Main Ave., 99.
Red Lobster, 2525 Scottsville Road, 98.
I-65 Liquors/Country Ham Store, 101 Cherry Farm Lane, 100.
Bowling Green Technical College, 1845 Loop Drive, 100.
SKYCTC Cafe, 1845 Loop Drive, 100.
Cue Time, 532 Three Springs Road, 100.
The Kidz Club, 1347 Ky. 185, 100.
Crossroads IGA (Derby’s Pizza), 3954 Ky. 185, 99.
Frank’s Bar B Que, 412 Raven Ave., 100.
Robison 6 LLC, 1730 Destiny Lane, 98.
270 Nutrition LLC, 900 Fairview Ave., Complex 3, 99.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.