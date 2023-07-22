Overtime Bar and Grill, 773 Bakersfield Way, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; and there were unlabeled chemical bottles, 90.
Fuel Nutrition, 760 Campbell Lane, 99.
Arcadia Senior Living, 618 Lovers Lane, follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperatures, 94.
Hog Wild BBQ, 1231 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Red Lobster, 2525 Scottsville Road, 98.
Huck’s, 140 New Bond Way, 100.
Phresh Taste, 421 Scott Way, 100.
Sam’s Gyros, 2625 Scottsville Road, 98.
Sbarro, 2625 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there were unwholesome spoiled fruits, vegetables or other foods; food-contact surfaces were not clean or sanitized; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperatures; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; and there was the presence of insects, 82.
The Cookie Store, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.
Auntie Anne’s, 2625 Scottsville Road, 98.
Local Taco, 430 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 98.
BRASS Inc., P.O. Box 1991, 99.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.