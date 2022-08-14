Restaurant inspections for July 27-Aug. 5, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Wild Eggs, 804 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized, 95. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 98.
Wingate by Wyndham, 185 Greenwood Lane, 100.
Hardee’s, 127 Cumberland Trace, follow-up required because of improper cold holding temperatures, 92. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 95.
Quality Inn, 4646 Scottsville Road, 97.
Mancino’s, 2710 Nashville Road, 96.
Taco Bell, 2628 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized, 93. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 96.
The Salvation Army, 400 W. Main Ave., follow-up required because of improper disposition of returned, previously served, reconditioned and unsafe food; improper date marking and disposition; and food needed to be obtained from an approved source, 83.
Men’s Addiction Recovery Center, 1791 River St., follow-up required because toxic substances needed to be properly identified, stored and used, 93. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 95.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.