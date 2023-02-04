Restaurant inspections for Jan. 30-Feb.2, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Robison 6 LLC, 1730 Destiny Lane, 99.
Sbarro: The Italian Eatery, 2625 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there was an employee drink in the food prep area; food surfaces were soiled; peppers in walk-in weren't labeled or dated; cleaning chemical weren't properly labeled; 84. Passed follow-up inspection, 96.
Southern BBQ, 1250 Peachtree Lane, 100.
Popeye's, 3004 Nashville Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized; and soda hose connection was left on floor and standing in water, 93.
La Gala Jake's Cafe, 601 State St., 100.
Auntie Anne's, 2625 Scottsville Road, 97.
Five Star Food Service (BG Metalforming), 111 Cosma Drive, 100.
Boba's Lounge Fusion Cafe, 1542 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because raw eggs in the shell were not maintained at proper temperature, 95.
Sam's Gyros, 2625 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 97.
Baskin Robbins, 1542 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Nolasco's Mexican Grill, 677 Three Springs Road, 95.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.