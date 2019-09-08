Restaurant inspections for Aug. 22-Sept. 5, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Burger & Bowl, 1131 Fairview Ave., Suite 104, 100.
Pho BC Vietnamese Restaurant, 1660 Scottsville Road, Suite 600, 100.
Betty’s Bar, 2508 Russellville Road, 100.
Country Inn & Suites, 535 Wall St., passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Lost River Pizza, 2440 Nashville Road, Suite 106/107, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized, 94.
Home Cafe & Marketplace, 2440 Nashville Road, Suite 108, follow-up required because equipment, food contact surfaces and utensils were not cleaned at proper intervals, 97.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
