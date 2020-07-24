Restaurant inspections for July 9-23, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Wal-Mart, 1201 Morgantown Road, 100.
Outback Steakhouse, 3260 Scottsville Road, 100.
Panera Bread, 1770 Campbell Lane, Suite C, 100.
AFC Sushi, 71 Campbell Lane, 100.
Cambridge Market, 760 Campbell Lane, 99.
Bob Evans Restaurant, 145 Three Springs Road, 100.
O'Charley's Restaurant, 2717 Scottsville Road, 100.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1971 Cave Mill Road, 100.
McDonald's, 1925 Russellville Road, 100.
Sonic, 2144 Russellville Road, 100.
Crossroads IGA, 619 Main St., Smiths Grove, follow-up required because employee had to be reminded to change gloves after touching his shoe and to wash his hands between gloving; the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration; and Purell was stored with single serve items (straws), 91. Passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Smiths Grove Travel Center, 605 Main St., Smiths Grove, 100.
Wendy's, 575 N. Main St., Smiths Grove, 99.
Jackson' Orchard and Nursery, 1280 Slim Island Road, 100.
Speedway, 616 S. Main St., Smiths Grove, 100.
The Olive Garden, 3220 Scottsville Road, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
