Restaurant inspections for April 21-26, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Speeza, 2300 Gary Farms Blvd., 100.
Minit Mart, 4455 Russellville Road, 97.
Jimmy Johns of Bowling Green, 1689 Campbell Lane, 96.
Einstein’s, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Commons (Spencer’s Coffee), 1516 Colonnade Drive, 100.
Davinci’s, 1491 Chestnut St, 100.
Rising Roll, 1516 Colonnade Drive, 100.
Minit Mart, 4455 Russellville Road, 97.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 2635 Scottsville Road, 93.
Speedway, 1220 Broadway, 95.
Rockfield Elementary School, 7597 Russellville Road, 100.
Kroger Coffee Shop, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 99.
Panda, 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because food containers to the left of the cold-holding unit is at 60 degrees (food must be kept in cold-holding unit or in an ice bath to maintain a temperature of 41 or below); and spray bottles by three-compartment sink were unlabeled, 87.
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 1516 Colonnade Drive, 100.
Panda Express, 1516 Colonnade Drive, 100.
Eiffel Pizzeria, 1516 Colonnade Drive, follow-up required because the proper cooling method was not used for TCS food (chicken left out at ambient temperature in container was in the kitchen), 96.
Restaurant Rotation, 1516 Colonnade Drive, 100.
Blu Bar and Grill, 494 Hub Blvd., 100.
Slim Chickens, 2899 Nashville Road, 97.
McDonald’s, 2420 Nashville Road, 94.
Spencer’s Coffee House, 915 College St., 99.
Hickory & Oak, 705 State St., 100.
231 Motor City Bar and Grill, 1823 Morgantown Road, follow-up required because canned food products observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; and some cleaning supplies were on the floor (not stored with other cleaning supplies), 93.
Papa John’s Pizza, 1922 Russellville Road, 100.
Chick-Fil-A, 2162 Scottsville Road, 99.
El Mazatlan, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because there was no certified manager present; bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; chemical bottles were not labeled; and gloves were not changed when switching tasks, 91.
McDonald’s, 612 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 96.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.