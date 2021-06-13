Restaurant inspections for May 5-June 10, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Crossroads Restaurant, 4767 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because Grade A dairy cream was expired; opened canned food products were stored in cooler; there were unwholesome spoiled fruits, vegetables or other foods (strawberries had mold-like substance); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 88.
Local Taco, 430 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 98.
Russell Sims Aquatic Center, 2303 Tomblinson Way, 96.
Kummer/Little Recreation Center, 333 College St., 99.
Que Pasa Taco Express, 677 Three Springs Road, 97.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 1832 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Spillway Bar and Grill, 2195 Old Louisville Road, follow-up required because ice machine had a mold-like substance present, 96.
IGA Express Shell, 508 Gordon Ave., follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized (back prep station, front kitchen are); mold-like substance covering inside of pan/cooling rack in walk-in cooler; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature (barbecue stored in microwave, awaiting reheating, no date time label), 88.
Gerard’s 1907 Tavern, 935 College St., follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 93.
Puerto Vallarta, 1632 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, passed follow-up inspection, 98.
Priceless, 1901 Russellville Road, follow-up required because spray bottle with cleaner by warewash sink was unmarked; and breaded chicken breasts in freezer display case (top layer of product was thawing, manager immediately removed unfrozen product from display case), 94.
AM Express 9, 677 Three Springs Road, 99.
Nana Sue’s Childcare Center, 1242 Magnolia St., 99.
Creative Children’s Learning Center, 2930 North Mill Ave., 98.
Funky Bean, 404 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Gina Lynn’s, 2508 Russellville Road, 98.
Ballance Market, 13367 Louisville Road, 100.
Taqueria Sinai, 1143 Clay St., follow-up required because mayonnaise was not stored at 41 degrees or below; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 93.
AFC Sushi at Kroger, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical warewashing was not at the proper concentration, 94. Passed follow-up inspection, 96.
Kroger, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, passed follow-up inspection, 98.
Shogun Bistro, 761 Campbell Lane, passed follow-up inspection, 90.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.