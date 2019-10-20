Restaurant inspections for Oct. 14-16, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Joyful Noise Christian Childcare, 424 Wayne St., Smiths Grove, 100.
Outback Steakhouse, 3260 Scottsville Road, 99.
Brindee’s, 2001 Russellville Road, 99.
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant, 1971 Cave Mill Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at 41 degrees (vegetables in cooler were 52 degrees); food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food should be consumed, sold or discarded (sauces, condiments and raw chicken and beef in cooler); there was no consumer advisory for raw/undercooked food and/or otherwise processed to eliminate pathogens; 86.
Cabreras Bar & Grill, 2255 Russellville Road, follow-up required because ice machine was not cleaned at proper intervals; TCS food was not maintained at 135 degrees (rice was stored below hot holding temperature of 105 degrees); food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food should be consumed, sold or discarded; window cleaner and tire cleaner was stored on shelf with single-serve containers; oven cleaner was stored on shelf with utensils; fly ribbon paper was stored with deli paper; 82.
Bowling Green Technical College, 1845 Loop Drive, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
