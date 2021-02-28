Restaurant inspections for Jan. 4-Feb. 19, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
La Placita Antojitos, 830 Old Morgantown Road, 96.
Tsunami T3 LLC, 1689 Campbell Lane, 98.
Anna’s Greek Restaurant, 1202 State St., 100.
Puerto Vallarta, 140 River Place Ave., Suite A, 100.
Baked BG LLC, 825 College St., 100.
Stepworks, 331-339 Brookwood Drive, 99.
Boyce Store, 10551 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, 100.
Huck’s, 4914 Russellville Road, 100.
Cabreras Bar & Grill, 2225 Russellville, 97.
Hardee’s, 2370 Russellville Road, 100.
El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 4700 Scottsville Road, 96.
Cambridge Market, 760 Campbell Lane, 100.
Hilligan’s Bar & Grill, 1265 College St., 100.
Juicy Seafood LLC, 801 Campbell Lane, 99.
Geno’s Italian Deli, 1751 Scottsville Road, 98.
Jimmy “D’s” Bar-B-Que, 5449 B Scottsville Road, 97.
Cheddar’s, 701 Campbell Lane, 100.
B.C. Roosters, 247 Three Springs Road, 94.
Speedway, 110 Walton Ave., 99.
Split Tree BBQ, 115 Wilson Road, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
