Restaurant inspections for Aug. 20-Sept. 9, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Bowling Green Junior High School, 900 Campbell Lane, 100.
Jody Richards Elementary School, 2100 Elrod Road, 100.
Starbucks, 360 E. Eighth Ave., Suite 100, 100.
Speedway, 1220 Broadway, 98.
A Taste of Sunshine, 305 Graham Drive, Suite B, 100.
Alvaton Elementary School, 1 Robert Morgan Lane, 100.
Club T-Off, 1080 Par Makers Road, 98.
The 30 Bird, 1058 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Baked BG LLC, 825 College St., 100.
Cracker Barrel, 1960 Mel Browning St., 100.
Rich Pond Elementary School, 530 Rich Pond Road, 100.
The Alley Cat Bar and Grill, 871 Broadway, 98.
Kroger, 2945 Scottsville Road, 97.
McDonald’s, 1925 Russellville Road, 98.
AFC Sushi, 2945 Scottsville Road, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.