Marco’s Pizza, 1870 Westen St., Suite 2, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at 41 degrees or below (sandwich cold holding unit was not working properly, manager immediately discarded food from the unit), 96.
Delicias Los Amigos, 136 Amy Ave., follow-up required because hands were not being washed properly (no hot water available at time of inspection), 96.
Foundation Christian Academy, 2480 Three Springs Road, 100.
Taqueria Yeaffteria Los Vazquez, 850 Morgantown Road, follow-up required because food was left out to cool at room temperature and stayed in the temperature “danger zone”; and spray bottle by cold-hold unit was left unlabeled, 90.
Flea Land of Bowling Green, 1100 Three Springs Road, 100.
Hopkins Center, 460 S. College St., Woodburn, second follow-up required because refrigerator measured at 46-50 degrees and had an unshielded light inside it which was giving off heat, 96.
Bowling Green Technical College, 1845 Loop Drive, 100.
SKYCTC Cafe, 1845 Loop Drive, 100.
Oriental Steakhouse, 1038 Chestnut St., 100.
Robison 6 LLC, 1730 Destiny Lane, follow-up required because refrigerator was holding food at 50 degrees on top shelf, 97.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.