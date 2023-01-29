Restaurant inspections for Nov. 10-Jan. 26, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Carniceria Cuautepec, 306A Old Morgantown Road, follow-up required because there was no sanitizer bucket available while preparing food; meat in the back room was not stored at the proper temperature; chemicals were stored above food storage in the back storage area; and stored chemicals in spray bottles by the three-compartment sink weren’t labeled, 86.
Bowling Green KOA, 1960 Three Springs Road, 100.
Red Rock Market Inc., 1362 Plano Road, 100.
McDonald’s, 1925 Russellville Road, 100.
Taco Bell, 1802 Russellville Road, 98.
The Derby, 635 College St., 100.
Mex-Out, 1355 Veterans Memorial Lane, 97.
El Mazatlan, 268 Alumni Drive, 100.
Golden Hibachi Buffet, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because pH calibration chemicals weren’t being used with pH meter to calibrate, 90.
Mary Jane’s Chocolates, 432 E. Main St., 100.
Bundles of Joy, 543 Second Ave., 98.
Stak Z Yogurt, 1945 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because person in charge was not present (employees were working without supervision of someone trained in food safety); and spray bottle of chemicals by mops were not labeled, 92.
Bowling Green Skate Center, 506 Three Springs Road, 100.
Mellow Mushroom, 1035 Chestnut St., 100.
Insomnia Cookies, 422 E. Main Ave., 100.
Crossroads, 5499 Scottsville Road, 100.
Zhang’s Kitchen, 636 Center St., 100.
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 1916 Russellville Road, 100.
Katy’s Creative Catering, 305 Graham Drive, Suite A, 100.
Que Pasa Tacos, 2440 Nashville Road, 100.
F.O. Moxley Community Center, 225 E. 3rd Ave., follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized, 94.
Phresh Taste, 421 Scott Way, 99.
Big Homie Kitchen, 5487 Green Ash Drive, 100.
Boba Lounge Fusion Cafe, 1542 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because expired food was found in the refrigerator; dented cans were found in dry storage area. 90.
Signature Health Care and Rehab, 550 High St., 100.
Hog Wild BBQ, 1231 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Flex Market, 245 Central Ave., follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized; food in the refrigerator was not date-marked; and the mop sink was removed and not replaced (the pipe was not capped with an approved material), 83.
Lunch Box Cafe, 824 Center St., follow-up required because a mold-like substance was present in the ice machine; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; TCS food held on grill not maintained a proper temperature; and meats in freezer and items in walk-in cooler were not date-marked to indicate the expiration date, 87.
The Olive Garden, 3220 Scottsville Road, 99.
Lifeskills, 501 Chestnut Ave., 100.
Delicias Los Amigas, 204 Woodford Ave., 95.
Honey Baked Ham, 1051 Bryant Way, 100.
Liquor Barn, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant, 1971 Cave Mill Road, follow-up required because there were no parasite destruction records; no calibration chemicals provided; and no pH for sushi rice, 90.
Crumble Cookies, 130 Walton Ave., 100.
Bowling Green Country Club, 251 Beech Bend Road, 99.
ABC Children’s Academy, 1740 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Puerto Vallarta, 741 Campbell Lane, 96.
Miss Mary Etta’s, 1353 Kenilwood Way, 100.
WKU Campus Child Care, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
The Office @912 LLC, 912 State St., 99.
Taqueria Express Mexican Grill, 936 Shive Lane, 100.
Emmanuel Daycare Preschool, 923 Main St., 100.
Jimmy John’s, 900 Fairview Ave., 100.
Gas N Go, 2229 Nashville Road, 98.
Osaka Sushi Train, 2425 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there were no calibration chemicals available for the pH meter, 97.
Bowling Green Moose Lodge, 736 Lain Ave., 97.
The Golf House, 950 Village Way, 100.
Embassy Suites Restaurant, 556 Hub Blvd., 100.
Huck’s, 4914 Russellville Road, follow-up required because expired food was left in the cold-hold unit; and sanitizer buckets were not available when preparing food, 90.
Juicy Seafood, 801 Campbell Lane, 98.
Tan Tan’s Home Cooking and Catering, 105 Old Porter Pike, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized, 96.
Bowling Green Food Mart, 4805 Nashville Road, 98.
Minit Mart, 810 Morgantown Road, 100.
Split Tree BBQ, 115 Wilson Road, 100.
Sushi Maru Express, 1676 Westpark Drive, 100.
Little Fox Bakery, 401 Park Row, Suite 105, 100.
Huck’s, 140 New Bond Way, follow-up required because employees were observed eating pizza in the kitchen area (pizza was moved out of the kitchen to an appropriate area); and sausage gravy in walk-in cooler was at improper temperature, 91.
Mirela’s Events and Desserts Catering, 401 Day Star Circle, 100.
270 Nutrition LLC, 900 Fairview Ave., 98.
Chaney’s Dairy Barn, 9191 Nashville Road, 99.
ACG BBQ, 145 Three Springs Road, 99.
K&L Asian Restaurant, 1660 Scottsville Road, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.