Restaurant inspections for June 11-July 22, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
El Mazatlan, 300 Cumberland Trace, 100.
Geno’s Italian Deli, 1751 Scottsville Road, 99.
Greenview Regional Hospital, 1801 Ashley Circle, 100.
Griff’s Deli, 1640 Scottsville Road, 99.
Minit Mart, 150 Scotty’s Way, 97.
Canteen Service Co., 120 Hunter Court, 99.
Beech Bend Park (Kentucky Rumbler Cafe), 798 Beech Bend Road, 98.
Beech Bend Park (D.J. Diner), 798 Beech Bend Road, 97.
Beech Bend Park (Good Times Grill), 798 Beech Bend Road, 99.
Beech Bend Hall, 798 Beech Bend Road, 98.
Speedway, 3208 Scottsville Road, 100.
Bajios’s Mexican Restaurant, 1576 River St., follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized (improper sanitizer used – not food-safe); the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration (no sanitizer in mechanical ware-washing machine); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (chicken, beef), 87.
Bowling Green Food Mart, 4805 Nashville Road, follow-up required because the person in charge didn’t demonstrate food safety knowledge; ice machine showed mold-like substance; ware-washing sink (no sanitizing step utilized); food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (chicken tenders in cooler, chicken livers); multiple unmarked spray bottles with cleaner inside; and there were unlabeled cleaning products, 87.
Morningside of Bowling Green, 981 Campbell Lane, 100.
Massey Springs Senior Living, 2945 Smallhouse Road, 100.
IGA Express Shell, 2447 Russellville Road, 99.
Alley Pub & Pizza, 4221/2 East Main St., 99.
Crossroads IGA, 8381 Nashville Road, 100.
Great Escape 12, 323 Great Escape Drive, 100.
Southern Lanes Inc., 2710 Scottsville Road, 93.
Subway, 2738 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area; hands were not washed properly; and the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration, 89.
Plano Store, 3205 Plano Road, 100.
Just Love Coffee Cafe, 1640 Scottsville Road, 100.
Kyoto Gardens, 760 Campbell Lane, 94.
Sonic, 2144 Russellville Road, follow-up required because there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine; and the cutting board over frozen burger freezer was not clean, 89.
Crossroads, 5499 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (bulk chicken salad for single retail), 94.
Auntie Anne’s, 2625 Scottsville Road, 98.
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, 2450 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because equipment, food-contact surfaces, utensils were not cleaned at proper intervals (wet food debris in reach-in coolers, base of cooler drawer unit); and soiled bowls stored with overstock plates; 90.
Osaka Sushi Train, 2425 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there were not parasite destruction records; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the foods shall be consumed, sold or discarded; chemical stored above clean dishes by three-compartment sink; pH was recorded as 4.9 and ideal pH for sushi rice is between 4.1 and 4.2 (maximum pH allowed is 4.6), 84.
Great American Grill, 1020 Wilkinson Trace, 98.
Cici’s Pizza, 760 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because there was bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods (onions); food and/or ice adulterated or contaminated (rusted bolts in ice machine, sparkling water stored in ice maker), immediately started defrost and cleaning; and food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized, 90.
Fuel Nutrition, 760 Campbell Lane, 95.
Ruby Tuesday, 2925 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy (whipped cream); and juice mixes in bar area were out-of-date, 94.
Western Kentucky University L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center, 406 Elrod Road, 99.
Donato’s, 861 Fairview Ave., Suite A-1, 96.
Popeye’s, 6860 Louisville Road, follow-up required because chicken products in walk-in present with expired use-by date, 95.
Stak Z Yogurt, 1945 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because canned food products observed that indicate swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents (dented chocolate sauce can in dry stock); food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; and there was the presence of insects (gnats in men’s restroom), 83.
IGA Express Shell, 3380 Louisville Road, 98.
SKyPAC, 601 College St., 99.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.