Restaurant inspections for July 20-Aug. 3, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
China Express, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
BG Shakery: Scoops, Shakes and More, 2800 Scottsville Road, Suite 8, follow-up required because there was no utility sink present (must have separate sink for hand washing and for cleaning use), 95.
Jambalaya Joe, 4617 Fairview Farm Blvd., 100.
Robison 6 LLC, 1730 Destiny Lane, 98.
Mister B’s Pizza, 1945 Scottsville Road, 100.
Southern Lanes, 2710 Scottsville Road, 99.
Donato’s Pizza, 1831 Cave Mill Road, 96.
Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center, 1020 Kentucky St., 100.
Sonny’s BBQ, 145 Three Springs Road, 97.
Chaney’s Dairy Barn, 9191 Nashville Road, 99.
IGA Express Shell, 5281 Scottsville Road, 98.
Jumpin Jack’s/Chester’s Chicken, 2200 Stonehenge Drive, 97.
K&L Asian Restaurant, 1660 Scottsville Road, 99.
Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 2710 Nashville Road, Suite 108, 98.
Taco Bell, 2628 Scottsville Road, 99.
El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 4700 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because bar fruit was above recommended temperatures; onions in cold holding above recommended temperatures; items in walk-in cooler were not labeled with identification or time to be discarded/best used by date; and food additive was not properly stored in back room (improper lid material usage, creating possible contamination), 91.
Country Creek Inc., 1075 Kenny Perry Drive, Franklin, 100.
Happyland Nursery, 303 E. Cedar, Franklin, 100.
Five Star, 1900 Bowling Green Road, 100.
Burger King, 3020 Scottsville Road, 97.
LaQuinta Inn and Suites, 1953 Mel Browning St., 100.
Quality Inn, 4646 Scottsville Road, 98.
La Gala Jake’s Cafe, 601 State St., 100.
Finish Line Bar and Grill, 4767 Scottsville Road, 99.
Subway, 2738 Scottsville Road, 97.
Culver’s, 2903 Scottsville Road, 97.
Corner Bakery Cafe, 1951 Scottsville Road, 98.
The Bistro, 1129 College St., 100.
Cool Breeze, P.O. Box 956, Franklin, 100.
Jimmy Johns Gourmet Sandwiches, 1916 Russellville Road, 100.
Speedway, 110 Walton Ave., 96.
Split Tree B.B.Q., 115 Wilson Road, 100.
Taqueria Birrieria Jalisco, 509 Makenzie Ave., 100.
Priceless IGA, North Gate Shopping Center, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area; and proper tops or lids were not on beverages in food prep/storage areas, 96.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1971 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Popeye’s, 6860 Louisville Road, 98.
New Life Church Tender Care, 1423 Scottsville Road, 99.
Bowling Green Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1561 Newton Ave., 99.
Just Love Coffee Cafe, 1640 Scottsville Road, 96.
Sonic, 1901 Russellville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; there was no written procedures for using time as a public health control; and gloves were not being disposed of when needed.
Priceless, Westgate Shopping Center, 100.
Wendy’s, 624 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 98.
La Petite Academy, 1101 Wilkinson Trace, 100.
Five Guys, 1689 Campbell Lane, 100.
Emmanuel Daycare-Preschool, 923 Main Street Road, 100.
Tan Tan’s Home Cooking and Catering, 105 Old Porter Pike, 99.
Melissa’s Country Cafe, 7493 Russellville Road, follow-up required because there was the presence of live cockroaches in fridge/freezer storage room area; and there was the presence of rodent feces in dry storage room, 96.
The Roof Coffee, 7106 Shelton Lane, 98.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.