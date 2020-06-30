A washed-out cold front will provide a path for numerous weathermakers Tuesday and Wednesday. The result will be rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with isolated chances for the wet stuff lingering as we enter Independence Day weekend. Keep in mind the entire area is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday evening. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 87/Low 70, scattered storms
- Wednesday: High 88/Low 70, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 89/Low 69, isolated storms
- Friday: High 92/Low 70, isolated storms
- Saturday: High 93/Low 71, isolated storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.