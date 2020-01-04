Scattered, gusty rain showers will be with us throughout this Saturday. Don’t be surprised if you receive a few bursts of sleet/snow mixing in, given our temperatures. The good news is that it’ll remain above freezing, so no travel concerns are anticipated. Sunshine returns Sunday into early next week, along with warmer conditions. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 41˚/Low 35˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
- Sunday: High 52˚/Low 29˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 51˚/Low 31˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 48˚/Low 36˚ Scattered Showers
- Wednesday: High 44˚/Low 27˚ Partly Sunny
