Scattered rain and snow showers will be present as we start out our weekend. It’ll be very cold, with brisk, westerly winds holding highs to the upper 30s. Clouds will hang tough through Sunday, with scattered rain chances returning to the forecast by evening. At least it’ll be warmer. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 38˚/Low 33˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
- Sunday: High 46˚/Low 30˚ Scattered PM Showers
- Monday: High 45˚/Low 32˚ Mostly Cloudy
- Tuesday: High 44˚/Low 32˚ Partly Cloudy
- Wednesday: High 45˚/Low 31˚ Isolated Showers
